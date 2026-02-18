Local:
- The San Francisco Zoo has a new CEO. Six months after longtime executive director and CEO Tanya Peterson resigned amid growing dysfunction and reported mismanagement at the zoo, interim director Cassandra Costello has gotten the permanent position. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area activist and tattoo artist Guillermo Medina Reyes has been arrested by ICE, after previously fighting his deportation in court last year. Reyes was reportedly taken into custody on Saturday, six months after he was arrested for attempted carjacking in Berkeley amid an apparent mental health episode — an incident which occurred two weeks after Reyes had won a temporary restraining order against ICE. [Mission Local]
- French Laundry chef Thomas Keller has apparently joined the opposition that is fighting the design of an affordable housing development in Yountville, which is aimed at workers in the area earning less than $50K per year. Keller and others are encouraging the town to redraft plans to include more larger, family-oriented units, arguing that there is little to no interest in studio apartments among local workers. [Chronicle]
National:
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified today in the landmark trial in which his company and YouTube are accused of purposefully making app that are addictive to teenagers. The plaintiff's attorney grilled Zuckerberg on internal documents that coached him in giving testimonies like this one, telling him not to be so "try hard, fake, robotic, corporate or cheesy" in how he spoke. [Associated Press]
- Trump is now threatening to strike Iran as soon as this weekend. [CNN]
- As ICE buys warehouses to increase its detention capacity, some local communities are pushing back. [New York Times]
- Team USA won a nail-biter in overtime to beat Sweden 2-1 in men's hockey today in Milan, advancing to the semifinals where they'll play Slovakia. [CNN]
Video:
- Take a tour of famous album cover photographs that were taken in and around San Francisco.