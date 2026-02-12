- We have a break in the rain now through Saturday, but another set of storms is lining up for next week, starting Sunday. Temperatures are also going to dip, and there is a chance the Bay Area's peaks, including Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo, could get some snow Tuesday or Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- According to police reports, a robbery suspect struck a 73-year-old woman in the head with a gun while trying to steal her purse in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The victim reportedly did not require hospitalization. [East Bay Times]
- A Sonoma County fire engine was involved in a crash that injured two people Wednesday in Windsor while it was on its way to respond to another collision. [NBC Bay Area]
- Waymo is introducing its sixth-generation driver technology, which has the ability to "see" better in rain, snow, and sleet conditions — but the fleet of autonomous Jaguar I-Pace cars in SF won't be getting this for now. [Chronicle]
- Concern over tech company profits is driving a rout on Wall Street, with Cisco's stock taking a particular beating. [Bloomberg]
- An Orange County man has filed an excessive-force lawsuit against Santa Ana police and the county sheriff's department after he was shot in the head with a non-lethal round during an anti-ICE protest last June. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump is apparently done harassing Minnesota, and his immigration-enforcement "surge" is now ended there. [New York Times]
Photo by Bob Chambers