The famed Budweiser Clydesdales have arrived in SF for their annual Super Bowl appearance, seen trotting Fort Point on Tuesday, before their big public appearance at Fort Mason all afternoon on Thursday.

It’s been a tradition since we were all little kids that Budweiser does a Super Bowl commercial featuring their majestic and furry-hoofed Clydesdale horses. And there will be another Budweiser Clydesdale commercial this year too (it’s at the bottom of this post if you want a sneak preview). But another lesser-known tradition is that Budweiser sends their famous fleet of horses to every Super Bowl city the week of the big game, and those Clydesdales were spotted at Fort Point on Tuesday.

And this is apparently a lead-up to their big Budweiser Clydesdale public appearance on Thursday from 1 to 5 pm, at Laguna and Bay streets, in between Fort Mason and Moscone Park. There are rumors on Reddit that they will appearing at other locations, but SFist was not able to confirm that any of these rumors are true.

Image: Jim Walker, Baghdad By The Bay San Francisco via Facebook

All we know for sure is what we see on the exhaustive SFMTA Super Bowl events bus reroute list seen below, which describes an event called “Budweiser Clydesdales Horses.” That listing says that the event will be at “Laguna Street between Bay and Francisco From 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 5.”

The listing also details Clydesdale-related Muni reroutes and switch backs for the 30-Stockton, 43-Masonic, and 45-Union/Stockton that will be in effect on Thursday afternoon.

The above video is not the real, official Super Bowl Budweiser Clydesdale ad that will air on NBC During Super Bowl 60. The above is just a "teaser" ad, because some Super Bowl ads fancy themselves a big enough deal that they require a teaser. But if you can live with a spoiler, the real Budweiser Clydesdale ad for Sunday’s Super Bowl 60 can be seen below…

And I must say that it is both a funny and emotionally compelling TV ad! It’s meant as a little homage to America's upcoming 250th anniversary, as well as Budweiser's 150th anniversary, which is also happening this year.

Image: Jim Walker, Baghdad By The Bay San Francisco via Facebook