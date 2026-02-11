During the general strike on January 30, the folks at Fleetwood Fine Goods in the Inner Richmond began offering free “F*ck ICE” screenprints, which was met with huge success, and they’re continuing to offer the service to anyone who brings in or purchases a garment of their choice.

As SFGate reports, Fleetwood Fine Goods announced the offer on social media the day before the general strike, attracting around 200 people who lined up along Clement Street for free screenprints. In addition to the “F*ck ICE” print, a design with the message, “No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land,” was also available.

Per SFGate, the shop workers decided against closing operations during the general strike and instead dedicated the day to offering free screen printing services to the community. They also limited all sales in the shop to cash-only — to keep any funds from going to banks — and donated the proceeds to El Tecolote and the San Francisco Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative, per SFGate.

“We support and stand with the shops who are closed,” the shop wrote on social media. “We love you, Minneapolis. Go support an immigrant-owned small business who can’t afford to close.”

SFGate writes that Fleetwood’s shop sells work from around 150 local artists and artisans in addition to offering custom screenprints on its six-color, four-station press, often referred to as the “octopus.” The free screenprints have enhanced the sense of community that surrounds the shop, which was reflected in a note someone left during the general strike.

“Keeping up with current events lately has been heartbreaking — and then Fleetwood does this and reminds me that I’m part of a community & we are not alone,” the note read, per SFGate. “Thank you for the hope.”

SFGate reports that the store is still offering the two free screenprint designs Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 pm. Cotton material is recommended.

Image: Fleetwood Fine Goods