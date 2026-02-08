- A group of local activists took matters into their own hands Saturday and removed the controversial fence illegally blocking public access to Daly City’s Thornton Beach. In a video shared on Instagram, a banner that reads, “This is on stolen Ohlone land,” is placed on the ground as the activists begin to remove the fence, declaring, “Free the land.” [F12Unity/Instagram]
- A military watchdog group said it’s received a flood of complaints from alarmed US military personnel who were pressured into watching the Melania documentary by their MAGA-supporting superiors. The $75 million documentary received an 8% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and Melania’s contract reportedly earned her $27 million from the project regardless of ticket sales. [Chronicle]
- Seattle Seahawks fans were out in full force in San Francisco Saturday — as seen in the below footage by content creator Corky Trewin who's posted several reels highlighting his time in SF. Swaths of blue shirts could be seen flying high on double-decker tour buses and mingling with the masses throughout town Saturday — with the occasional clusters of red-shirted New England Patriots fans sprinkled in. [SFist]
- The US Coast Guard conducted an overnight search Friday after receiving a report of two surfers calling for help offshore near the Santa Cruz Lighthouse, which was eventually called off after ten hours with no official missing persons reports filed. [Santa Cruz Sentinal]
- A skier died on Mammoth Mountain Thursday after attempting a double-black-diamond run, which occurred within full view of those riding some of the resort’s chair lifts, marking the fourth fatality of the season. [Chronicle]
- A portion of the Super Bowl pre-game show will be broadcast live from Alcatraz, featuring former Alcatraz prisoner and convicted car thief, 93-year-old Bill Baker, sharing his stories from the three years he spent on the island after attempting to escape from three other federal prisons. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here’s an exhaustive list of the many celebrity sightings and high-profile events that took place over Super Bowl week. [Chronicle]
- Next Saturday, SFMTA is inviting all who celebrate Valentine’s Day to head to the Hyde & Beach cable car turnaround at Fisherman’s Wharf for a free photo opp in a decked-out V-Day cable car. [SFMTA]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist