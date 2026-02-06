The Mission Street block where some of the Tenderloin's and Sixth Street's drug activity moved to last year was the scene of an apparent homicide Friday morning.

A man was fatally stabbed on the 1900 block of Mission Street — between 15th and 16th streets — Friday morning just after midnight. According to a release from the SFPD, the stabbing was reported at 12:11 am Friday, and arriving officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene, and the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SFPD says that in the course of their investigation, a suspect was identified still on the same block, near 15th Street, and probable cause was developed to arrest him.

The suspect is identified as 47-year-old Paulino Inxah of San Francisco, and police say that knife was found on Inxah's person at the time of his arrest.

Inxah was booked on suspicion of murder and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

This is the latest in a series violent incidents in this area of the Mission District — which residents noted became much busier with unsavory activity in early 2025 after Mayor Daniel Lurie directed a major law enforcement sweep of Sixth Street and Civic Center.

In early January, a block away on 16th street, three people were stabbed, two of them critically.

While an arrest has been made in Friday's stabbing, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This was San Francisco's fourth homicide of the new year. At this time last year, only one homicide had occurred.

