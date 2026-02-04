It could be seen as protesting too much, but San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and his office have produced a slick but kind of awkward video in which various city departments confirm how "ready" they are to host the Super Bowl.

The video below, which was posted Monday, follows Mayor Daniel Lurie's playbook of using social media to promote what a good job he's doing and what fine, rebounding shape the city of San Francisco is in.

🏈 SAN FRANCISCO IS READY!



City teams across public safety, transit, health, events & neighborhoods are locked in for @NFL #SuperBowl LX.



We’ve got you covered. Let’s go! 💪



Learn about all that's in store for you in @sfgov during Super Bowl week: https://t.co/UYZ9zXYuJ9… pic.twitter.com/0soE79PYWM — City of San Francisco (@sfgov) February 2, 2026



As SF prepares to host 90,000 or so guests this weekend, flying or driving in for the Super Bowl and the associated concerts and festivities, Lurie and various department and agency representatives are seen in the video celebrating how prepared everyone is to deal with whatever arises.

This includes a Muni bus driver, a Public Works employee, a guy stamping a permit in City Hall, and someone from the Port of San Francisco saying, "Our waterfront is activated, and secure!" Did anyone suggest otherwise?

It's especially head-scratching hearing someone from the San Francisco Fire Department saying, "We're trained, equipped, and ready for any emergency."

Like, I should hope so! And again, did anyone suggest otherwise?

Anyway, perhaps Lurie and his band of expensive PR consultants believe that they need to put this message out there to any out-of-towners who still believe the Fox News/Trumpian narrative of San Francisco being revolving hellhole. But is anyone from that camp even going to see this video? So far, it has just over 19,000 views on Xitter, likely just from city employees and from people who follow the City of San Francisco account.