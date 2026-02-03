The SF Bay Area has many cameos in the three million pages of new Epstein Files that just dropped, and Mark Zuckerberg has a very uncomfortable mention, while Flour + Water comes out looking good for denying Epstein a table.

Three million pages worth of Jeffrey Epstein files were just released Friday, and they are poorly organized, so journalists and amateur sleuths are needing quite some time to go through them. Some, like the Elon Musk revelations, are bombshell news items. Other revelations are simply amusing gossip. We have a combination of both in a just-published Chronicle article on Bay Area restaurants where Epstein ate, and the bombshells here come in terms of who Epstein was eating with.

Consider an August 2, 2015 dinner at Palo Alto’s Baumé (now closed), where the place was closed for a private party that hosted Epstein and certain Silicon Valley executives. No surprise that Peter Thiel was there — he and Epstein were always tight. The presence of Elon Musk is also no surprise. But LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman was there too, and a newly released email from Mark Zuckerberg’s then-chief of staff is making today very uncomfortable for Meta’s PR department.

Image: US Department of Justice

The email chain is between Epstein assistant Lesley Groff and Zuckerberg's (still!) chief of staff Andrea Besmehn. “Jeffrey Epstein attended Reid Hoffman/Peter Thiel’s dinner party this past Sunday night at Baume Restaurant,” Groff emails to Zuckerberg’s team. “At the party Mark requested Jeffrey send his contact details to him…could you please pass the below on to Mark?”

“Noted, with thanks,” Besmehn replies.

Meta responded to this revelation with a statement that Zuckerberg had “met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.”

Yeah, but… “Mark requested Jeffrey send his contact details to him”? Obviously, these are emails from assistants and chiefs of staff, not direct admissions. But it is natural for people to have questions, all things considered.

On a far less significant note, there is also a pretty funny set of revelations that Epstein and fellow creep Woody Allen (along with Allen’s young wife Soon-Yi Previn) tried to get a table at Flour + Water in 2012. Epstein was getting recommendations from Tim Zagat of Zagat’s fame, who also recommended Atelier Crenn, Benu, Gary Danko, and La Folie.

Image: US Department of Justice

“Ask sun yi [sic] if they want benu or flour and water,” Epstein’s assistant Groff wrote to Allen’s assistant Kathryn Sigismund.

Image: US Department of Justice

The party was initially promised a table, called The Dough Room, which is described as “a private room above the restaurant,” with “an elevated 8 course tasting menu prepared by the chef and an assistant table side will be provided.”

Image: US Department of Justice

But they didn't get that elevated eight-course tasting menu. “So after talking to [chef-owner Thomas McNaughton] and trying to figure out someway to make this dinner happen, I regrettably write that we are not going to be able to host Jeffrey and his guests on Sunday, August 5,” a Flour + Water coordinator emails back. “Due to the large amount of dinners and off-site events we are already committed to, we simply do not have the manpower to staff one more dinner.”

Per the disclosed emails, Epstein and Woody Allen were similarly denied tables that night at Gary Danko and La Folie.

Flour + Water’s McNaughton was surprised to learn he was named in the Epstein Files, if only by first name, and the name of his restaurant.

“I don’t even think in 2012 I knew who Jeffrey Epstein was,” McNaughton told the Chronicle. “I was a young punk chef that didn’t leave the restaurant for 16 hours a day.”

Image: From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)