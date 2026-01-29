Following recent violent events in Minneapolis, a San Francisco bakery is selling cookies with anti-ICE messages on them, alongside Valentine's cookies with traditional Valentine's heart candy abbreviations on them.

Devil's Teeth Baking Company, which has locations in the Outer Sunset, Outer Richmond, and in the Financial District, is selling cookies that say "Fuck ICE" and "ICE" with a line through it. And, all proceeds from the sale of the cookies is going to Community Action Network Minnesota.

Photos via Devil's Teeth Banking Co

Devil's Teeth owner Hilary Passman tells KTVU that she felt strongly about putting out this message on cookies following the second person to be shot by ICE last weekend.

"I don’t think anybody should be murdered in broad daylight. I don’t think these anti-immigration sweeps should be happening," Passman tells the station. "I just think it’s all pretty terrible."

Frequent customer Joel Rosenthal, from Half Moon Bay, tells KTVU he was happy to buy the cookies and patronize the business.

"I was a long-time VA employee. That was my career, so that made [the Alex Pretti shooting] much more personal for me."

The cookies are being sold at Devil's Teeth's locations at 3876 Noriega Street, 3619 Balboa Street, and Embarcadero Center 1 (as Sacramento and Front streets). Staff at the Noriega shop told KTVU that the ICE cookies sold out within an hour of opening on Tuesday.