Beloved Oakland bakery It's All Good, which opened inside the former Black Panthers headquarters in North Oakland in 1996, has permanently closed.

A 30-year-old institution known for its great peach cobbler and yellow cake with chocolate frosting has closed its doors for good in North Oakland. It's All Good Bakery shuttered abruptly earlier this week, as Bay Area News Group reports, putting up a sign in the windows saying, "We are permanently closed. Thank you for 30 years of support!”

The bakery was opened by former rapper turned Oakland entrepreneur Kim Cloud in 1996, inside the onetime headquarters of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, at 5622 Martin Luther King Jr Way. And Kim paid homage to the building's past, decorating the bakery with historic photos and artciles about the Black Panthers.

"The Black Panther Party was known in Oakland to always give back to the community," the bakery's former website said. "Once in business, Kim wanted to exemplify that same kind of business model at the bakery."

As KTVU reports, the property is set to be redeveloped into housing, but the plan had reserved space for the bakery to continue in the new building's ground floor.

But Cloud tells the station that he made the tough decision to close in part because his daughter, who has been managing the bakery, is expecting a child.

"People say, ‘I love your desserts,’ ‘You did my wedding cake,’ ‘We buy all our pies and desserts from you for the holidays,'" Cloud tells KTVU. "That's why it's bittersweet, because my customers weren't just a number, you know what I mean? I actually knew my customers. I watched their kids group up. So it's going to be kind of hard."

As for the site, Fredrika Newton, the wife of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton, tells KTVU that she is working with the city to have some part of it preserved for history.

"Just about every one of [the Panthers'] sites have been preserved, and we're working with the city to preserve and recognize even more, particularly in the Temescal area, where [It's All Good] has been."

The future plans for the site include 20 housing units.