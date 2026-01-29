A real cock-up in the annals of Muni advertising, as users noted what appeared to be a holographic penis on the side of a bus, though it’s just an AI company ad that may have been approved willy-nilly.
In San Francisco’s dawning new AI phase, we have certainly seen a lot of billboards that make little sense to a normal human being. But the latest AI advertisement to confuse and bewilder San Franciscans is a real package deal.
Uh @SFMTA_Muni what is this pic.twitter.com/Q8fvpL5BiT— studio_dad (@studio_daddy) January 28, 2026
As seen above, the Chronicle reports that a holographic AI ad on the side of a Muni bus appears to be a giant penis. The above image was tweeted Wednesday, and Muni, not sure whether the dick-like appearance of the ad was intentional, has since pulled that bus from service.
Nah sorry just the wiener pic— studio_dad (@studio_daddy) January 28, 2026
In fact, Muni's parent agency SFMTA seems as puzzled by this prick-resembling ad as anyone. “By chance, did you happen to get the four-digit bus number?” the agency asked, before pounding out more follow-up questions.
Idk downtown by 3rd street I think— studio_dad (@studio_daddy) January 29, 2026
The Chronicle has determined the ad is from an AI website-building tool called Framer, which is not SF-based, but headquartered in the Netherlands. SFist has determined the image is not meant to be a giant dick, and legitimately was an innocent ad that just displayed very poorly in the context it was seen here.
This Instagram post from Capitol Outdoor Advertising shows what is almost the exact same ad. It’s a Framer campaign called “Just publish it with Framer.” Notice the finger placed next to a chevron-shaped button, the same chevron-shaped button seen in the Muni ad. The ad has apparently run in San Francisco before, but in that context of the ad being fully visible on a billboard, people were not confusing the finger for a big ol’ wiener.
Still, someone probably ought to have double-checked this before it went on the side of a Muni bus, which is a different type of canvas with tire wells and such cropping the advertisement. And this may not be great PR for Framer, whose business is to build public-facing marketing materials.
Not to be a dick, but that does not appear to be a dick in the now-pulled Muni ad. Though this was definitely a boner by someone in the ad sales chain, who got this advertisement campaign into a sticky situation.
