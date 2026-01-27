Stanford University has reportedly reached a settlement to bring an end to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of soccer star Katie Meyer, who took her own life in March 2022.

Katie Meyer, the star goalie of the Stanford Cardinal women's soccer team, was found dead in her dorm room on March 1, 2022, three months shy of graduation, at the age of 22. Meyer had been part of the team that had won the 2019 NCAA championship, and was standout player, and was known to friends as a perfectionist who held a 3.84 grade point average.

This was the fourth suicide on the Stanford campus in the span of 13 months, and the university admitted this was a problem, not long after Meyer's parents went on the Today show, the week after her death, and talked about the university's disciplinary actions against their daughter.

As KRON4 reports, Meyer was reportedly threatened with expulsion over an incident in which she reportedly poured coffee on a football player who had kissed one of her teammate without her consent. And the formal disciplinary notice had been sent to Meyer the day before her suicide.

As her father, Steven Meyer, put it in the Today show interview, "Katie, being Katie, was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate [possibly led to the disciplinary action]."

The family subsequently filed a wrongful death claim against Stanford in November 2022, and now, over three years later, that is getting settled out of court.

Stanford and the Meyer family issued a joint statement Monday about the settlement, saying they had agreed to work together on a new initiative focused on students' mental health. And a new Katie Meyer Leadership Award is being established, to be given to one student-athlete each year.

The statement also refers to Katie Meyer's Law, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in 2024, which mandates that public universities allow students facing a disciplinary issue to have an outside adviser in order for the schools to receive state aid for student financial assistance — even though, as a private university, Stanford is bound to following the law.

“In addition, Stanford will adopt the principles of Katie Meyer’s Law to provide support to students in its OCS disciplinary process," the statement says. "The number worn by Katie while she played soccer at Stanford, #19, will be retired in honor of the impact Katie had on Stanford women’s soccer."

“While Katie’s passing remains devastating and tragic," the statement continues, "the memory of her accomplishments and the uplifting influence she had on those who knew her lives on. Stanford and the Meyer family believe that working together on these initiatives will both honor Katie’s indelible legacy and help current and future students in meaningful ways."

Further details about the settlement were not shared.

If you are in crisis, dial the national Crisis and Suicide Lifeline at 988 on any phone, or text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.

