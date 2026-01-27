The fire is now out, but a warehouse in Berkeley is now “completely destroyed” after a Tuesday morning fire ripped through the place, a fire that was visible from Interstate 80.

The Berkeley Fire Department got a call just after 4:30 am Tuesday morning about a giant warehouse fire in the Gilman District that pretty much destroyed that warehouse, as KTVU reports. Berkeley Fire Department deputy district chief Keith May told that station that crews found the building "fully engulfed in fire" upon their arrival. And as the KTVU news segment below shows, the fire was producing huge flames that were not only visible from I-80, but were right next to I-80 as early morning commuters drove by.

The two-alarm fire broke out at Second and Camelia streets in Berkeley. While crews had the fire out in just over an hour, KTVU described the current condition of the warehouse as “completely destroyed.”

A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Berkeley, where flames and smoke could be seen from Interstate Highway 80. https://t.co/AkHNZpexe1 — KTVU (@KTVU) January 27, 2026

That warehouse has been long vacant, and was last occupied in 2018 by a steel foundry called Pacific Steel Casting. But the now-burnt and destroyed warehouse is directly adjacent to Forge and Tool warehouse (also currently vacant), so this could have spread and been worse.

NEW: Fire officials said a two-alarm structure fire in Berkeley was brought under control at 5:35 a.m. https://t.co/wbqsYmx2pW pic.twitter.com/dZVG9seQzD — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 27, 2026



NBC Bay Area reports the fire was under control as of 5:35 am. And the warehouse being long-vacant, fortunately, no one was inside, and there are no injuries associated with this fire.

According to Berkeley fire officials, the cause of this fire remains unclear.

