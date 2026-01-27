Toronado, the Lower Haight beer bar and mecca for beer geeks the world over, remains very much its cash-only self, in case you were wondering. And on Super Bowl weekend, they will be pouring Pliny the Younger.

During that massive blackout on December 20, every business but one in the Lower Haight had to shut its doors because they had no power. That one would be Toronado, which still uses an old-timey, non-electrical cash register with punch buttons and a hand crank, still takes only cash, and beer taps don't require electricity.

Cheers to ancient technologies.

Toronado during the blackout, December 20, 2025. Photo by Tom Sparks/Facebook

The story was left hanging last summer after a new crypto-bro owner had stepped in looking to take over the bar — and launch a Toronado-themed coin! — and after that deal appeared to be in jeopardy once longtime owner Dave Keene discovered these details and looked to cancel the deal. But SFist can confirm now that the deal was, indeed, canceled, and everything remains as it was at the bar.

The staff is now prepping for Toronado Beer Week, which the bar started hosting last year, as a separate event from SF Beer Week — which happens later in February.

As it did last year, the festivities kick off with tapping a keg of this year's edition of Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Younger, and the Pliny will keep flowing for 10 straight days.

There will be Pliny for Super Bowl Sunday starting at 11:30 am on February 8, and on Saturday the 7th, the bar will be celebrating its status as "The Birthplace of IPA," being one of the key beer establishments that elevated bitter IPAs to the cult status they ultimately achieved in the last two decades.

Photo by SFist

Tuesday, February 10 is being billed as the "Best Night of Beer Week," with a taco pop-up and brewers coming to showcase stuff from Alvarado Street Brewery, Cellarmaker, Track 7 Brewing, Emeryville's Wondrous Brewing Co., and more.

There will also be a Queer Night on February, February 13, celebrating the Bay Area's queer beer scene. And Sunday, February 15 will be the last day to get Pliny at Toronado for this year, starting at 11:30 am.

Other bars around town will have their own kegs of Pliny, likely coinciding more with SF Beer Week. In recent years, The Page on Divisadero, and Hi Tops in the Castro, have gotten Pliny allocations, among others.

SF Beer Week, meanwhile, kicks off on February 20, and once again they will be hosting a beer-tasting festival in Salesforce Park on the afternoon of February 21. Find tickets for that here.

Previously: That Toronado Deal Appears In Jeopardy as Staff and Patrons Balk at Potential Tech Bro Takeover