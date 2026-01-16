Local:

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday during a press conference in SF that he’s awarding the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego a total of $412 million to fund programs supporting the homeless. SF will receive $39.9 million for two shelters and three navigation centers through June 2029, which serve 600 adults and 75 youth per night. [KTVU]

The San Jose City Council voted to ban ICE from using 11 city-owned garages and parking lots and 75 community centers and libraries. Meanwhile, Alameda County officials are working on proposals for creating “ICE-free zones” at all county-owned facilities. [KRON4, Oaklandside]

In response to President Trump eliminating MLK Day from the list of national park free days, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all entry fees to over 200 California state parks will be waived Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. [KQED]

A vaccine trial that was being conducted by the CDC in West Africa was abruptly cancelled after an unnamed official revealed that the study was allowing children and infants to be exposed to Hepatitis B. [The New Republic]

ICE officers in Minneapolis threw a tear gas canister into a car that was occupied by a family of eight, causing the couple’s infant, who has since recovered, to stop breathing and begin foaming at the mouth. [CNN]

Actor Matthew McConaughey said he’s trademarked his identity, filing eight applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office to prevent his likeness from being used by AI without permission, including his customary “alright, alright, alright” catchphrase. [KRON4]

In preparation for California Academy of Sciences’ big memorial Sunday for Claude, the late albino alligator, Boudin Bakery’s master baker Fernando Padilla, who’s been with Boudin for 46 years, has been hard at work constructing the world’s largest sourdough alligator. Measuring an impressive eight feet long and consisting of 70 pounds of dough, the gator is as long as the bakery’s oven, complete with maraschino cherries for eyes.

Smaller sourdough gators will be available for purchase at the event while supplies last. Get there early!

