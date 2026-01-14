Less than 24 hours after D4 Supervisor Alan Wong failed to get a June 2 ballot measure to put cars back on the Great Highway, the Recall Joel Engardio crowd says they’ll do it instead, and say they want it on the November 3 ballot.

In the still-unresolved (in some people’s minds) battle of whether we should let cars back onto the Great Highway, many of the city’s west side residents continue to refuse to accept that SF voters banned cars from the Great Highway by a 55%-45% margin with 2024’s Prop K vote. One of those advocates for bringing cars back to the Great Highway is new District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who not even 24 hours ago, failed to get his do-over vote to allow Great Highway car traffic on weekdays, because he did not line up enough support on the SF Board of Supervisors for his proposed ballot measure.

“I am disappointed with the results, but I am proud our office did our best to advocate for our constituents,” Wong said at a press conference after his failure. “Given that I am a new supervisor working on such a big issue, I think that we did everything that we could with the time constraints.”

Well, he could have actually lined up the necessary support before he announced his proposed ballot measure. And one of Wong’s opponents in the upcoming June 2 election, Great Wall Hardware owner Albert Chow, told the Chronicle that he would have started the effort “on Day 1” in office.

So Sunset residents are already ganging up on Alan Wong for what they perceive as his failure on the Great Highway front. But they're also going a step further, as the Chronicle reports they’ve started an effort to bring a measure to the November 3 ballot to bring cars back to the Great Highway.

"Several people involved in recalling [Joel] Engardio are planning to start petitioning residents to get a question on November ballots,” the Chronicle reports. “That proposal, like Wong’s, would open the highway to cars on weekdays."

The funny thing is, Alan Wong might not even be in office anymore by the time that November 3 vote rolls around. Wong would be booted from office — after just six months — if he does not place in the Top Two of the June 2 Primary Election.

If the Recall Joel Engardio crowd wants that November 3 ballot measure to bring cars back to the Great Highway, they would need to submit nearly 11,000 signatures by July 6, 2026. They did something similar with the required signatures to recall Joel Engardio, so it is doable.

But they would also have to change the minds of SF voters who gave 2024’s Prop K a 36,000-vote margin of victory. That seems much less doable, particularly if they have to figure out how to persuade the vast majority of SF voters who do not live in District 4.

Related: Supervisor Alan Wong Fails to Get His Ballot Measure to Bring Cars Back to the Great Highway [SFist]

Image: @SafeStreetRebel via Twitter