- Common Sense Media and OpenAI, which were previously on opposing sides politically, announced Friday they’re joining forces with the Parents & Kids Safe AI Act. The new bill requires tech companies to implement safeguards for children, which was part of the original purpose of OpenAI when it formed as a nonprofit, prior to the creation of the for-profit subsidiary. [KQED]
- Founding Grateful Dead member Bob Weir has died at age 78, leaving drummer Bill Kreutzmann as the sole remaining founding member. Weir, who was born in San Francisco and raised in San Mateo County, was still in high school when the band was formed. [KGO]
- A teenager was shot multiple times in the lower leg while playing basketball in Santa Rosa Friday evening by a group of teens who asked if he was in a gang. Three teens were arrested, and police are searching for additional suspects who fled in a 2022 Buick SUV registered in Santa Rosa. [KRON4]
- San Ramon experienced two more earthquakes Saturday, the first was a 2.9 magnitude at around 8:10 pm, and the second struck around 8:20 pm with a 2.8 magnitude. [NBC Bay Area]
- The family of Juanetta Jones, who’s in critical condition after her neck was broken in a hit-and-run collision at 85th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland on December 30, is demanding that police catch the perpetrator of the crash, and they’re raising funds for her recovery. [KTVU]
- Over 500 tons of Christmas trees were picked up during the first two weeks of January from San Francisco sidewalks by a dedicated team of Recology workers. [NBC Bay Area]
- An adopted shelter pup named Foggy will be representing San Francisco SPCA in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs at 11 am February 8, on Super Bowl Sunday, on Animal Planet. [KRON4]
- Check out some great aerial footage of Saturday’s ICE protest outside the Tesla showroom at Van Ness and O'Farrell. [Thurber Shots/Facebook]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist