- More than 100 people turned out Thursday night for a candlelight vigil at Delucchi Park in Pleasanton, mourning the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis at the hands of ICE agents. The vigil was organized by Indivisible Tri-Valley. [ABC 7]
- Another earthquake hit San Ramon this morning, continuing a swarm that has been ongoing for over a month. This one was a 3.0M, and it struck at 8:14 am Friday, and it was followed by two smaller quakes minutes later. [KTVU / KRON4]
- Following the deadly shooting in Minneapolis, Homeland Security is answering questions about a shooting in Portland in which two Venezuelan nationals were shot and injured by a Border Patrol agent. [New York Times]
- New SF Supervisor Alan Wong will be conducting outreach today, along with a representative from PG&E, helping westside businesses apply for power-outage credits from PG&E. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco Ballet is scheduled to perform a modern piece, the AI-themed Mere Mortals, at the Kennedy Center in May, but a petition has been launched to encourage them to cancel, after multiple artists have been boycotting the center due to Trump slapping his name on it and replacing its board with his minions. [Chronicle]
- The Trump administration has kept the Supreme Court so busy with its emergency docket, filing 20 emergency requests for relief in its first 12 months, that the court has taken longer than ever to issue its first merits-based decision of the court term. [New York Times]
- In case you hadn't heard, comedians Bill Hader and Ali Wong have broken up, and now the gossip column fodder is that Hader is extremely "moody" and was especially thrown by having his name dragged into the Reiner double murder story. [Bay Area News Group]