- New SF Supervisor Alan Wong is formally calling for a hearing into the cause and handling of PG&E's massive power outage on December 20. Wong says the outage, for many San Franciscans, "was not a minor inconvenience," and supervisors Bilal Mahmood, Connie Chan, Stephen Sherrill, Danny Sauter, and Myrna Melgar are co-sponsoring the request. [KTVU]
- Two juvenile suspects have turned themselves in in connection with a September murder inside a home in Vallejo, weeks after warrants were issued for their arrest. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County is under a flood warning until 7 pm tonight, with low-lying areas and areas near creeks and rivers potentially at risk for flooding. [Bay Area News Group]
- Valero has begun the process of powering down its Benicia oil refinery, with plans to completely cease operations there in April. [KTVU]
- Los Angeles is marking one year since the start of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. [NBC Bay Area]
- Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Rob and Michele Reiner, is scheduled to be arraigned for their murders today in LA. [KPIX]
- Warner Bros. has rejected a revised takeover bid from Paramount Skydance, telling shareholders they should stick with the bid by Netflix announced last month. [Associated Press]
Photo by Artem Horovenko