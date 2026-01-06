Local:
- With SF Sketchfest starting next weekend (January 15 - February 1), we’re now learning that organizers will be throwing a live comedy show on a moving BART train. It’s called “SF Sketchfest: On the Rails,” it starts at 2 pm on Saturday, January 24 at the 12th St/Oakland City Center BART station, and attendees will be able to listen in with a pair of “silent disco"-style headphones. [Chronicle]
- The line-cutting apparently got pretty cut-throat at Disneyland last week, as one person trying to cut his family in line at the Indiana Jones Adventure ride was accosted by another patron, and a fistfight broke out. The line-cutter is being considered the aggressor by Anaheim Police, and he’s still at large, while the punching victim was treated for facial lacerations. [SFGate]
- An alleged child porn collector made a supremely unwise move taking his laptop reportedly full of illegal child abuse material to the Geek Squad at a Best Buy, and staffers promptly called Union City Police. The 80-year-old laptop owner Gary Whaley was arrested on a felony charge, and is out of custody while awaiting his next court date. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- It’s becoming pretty clear that Trump’s invasion of Venezuela was more about oil money than drug trafficking, as he’s now demanding that Venezuela hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US for free. [USA Today]
- The state of Georgia has scheduled its special election for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s US House seat in March, though it could come down to a runoff election in April. [NY Times]
- Governments across the European Union are up in arms over the amount of non-consensual sex images of women and girls being proliferated by the chatbot Grok on Elon Musk’s platform Twitter/X, and much of this content is depicting underage girls. [BBC]
Video:
- Wait, Prince played at the all-women music festival Lilith Fair? Yes he did, in 1999 playing a cameo during Sheryl Crow's set, and here’s a little snippet of that for you.
Prince made a surprise appearance during Sheryl Crow's set at the Lilith Fair in Toronto on August 22, 1999. I kept this video longer than most because, well, it's Prince playing. He was incredible. pic.twitter.com/qSkWwIRAEi— 🇺🇸Hot Pepper (@Hot_Pepper76) December 29, 2025
Image: ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 17: General views of the Walt Disney 'Partners' statue at Disneyland during its 70th Celebration on May 17, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)