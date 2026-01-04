- A woman was reported missing after she never returned from her hike along the Codfish Falls Trail in the Sierra Nevada Friday. She was last seen around 2:30 pm walking her dog, which was reportedly spotted wandering the trail alone 15 minutes later, and her phone and keys were found along the North Fork American River. [KRON4]
- The US Postal Service implemented a technical change regarding postmark dates, which now go into effect when the postal facility processes the item and not necessarily when it’s first dropped off. Customers with time sensitive mail — such as mail-in voter ballots — are urged to take it directly to the post office and request a free manual, same-day postmark. [Chronicle]
- A flood advisory remains in effect in San Francisco through Sunday, as the high tide is expected to reach nearly two feet above normal. Saturday’s high tide rose two-and-a-half feet more than usual — the fourth highest on record, largely due to the storm surge and wind. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a person in the frigid water at Pier 9 Saturday morning around 8:30 am, and they were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- A 93-year-old man in Fremont turned himself in to police for fatally shooting his 86-year-old wife and provided reasoning for his motive, which hasn’t been released. [Chronicle]
- The family of Yolanda Ramirez, a 72-year-old East Bay woman who was killed in police custody in October after a dispute with her sister, has filed state and federal lawsuits demanding that the Brentwood Police Department release body cam footage of the incident. [KGO]
- A new state website called Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform launched Thursday, in which California residents can request the deletion of their personal data from over 500 data brokers that sell information such as browsing history and phone numbers. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist