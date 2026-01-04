San Francisco dog owners are spreading the word about a popular local dog sitter who’s accused of mistreating numerous animals in his care at his Lake Merced condo, leading to the deaths of two dogs over the Christmas holiday.

As KGO’s “7 on Your Side” reports, San Francisco residents began posting to social media last week warning others about a pet sitter who was accused of unsafely boarding and neglecting several dogs in his condo in the Lake Merced neighborhood. The sitter was using the Seattle-based app, Rover, until the app permanently deactivated his account.

A neighbor first posted about the sitter in a local Facebook group, where they shared two videos of several dogs sitting in the sitter’s Prius at night, which was parked in an outdoor lot during a storm with the windows cracked. In one of the videos, vomit can be seen on the back seat. (The below clip does not include vomit.) The Facebook post also mentions that the sitter has a female companion who also interacted with the dogs.

“He had at least 7 dogs boarded in their Prius overnight (sitting in their own vomit) in the SF storm + in law unit in my complex,” the Facebook post reads. “Their whole backyard area smells like vomit and dog food and their neighbors have complained about the smells to our property manager.”

“Our HOA fined his landlord for violating HOA rules,” the post continues. “Owners/friends were picking up dogs all day as I believe he was told to shut his operation down ASAP or he could be removed from the unit.”

The Facebook post was then shared to Reddit, where former clients began chiming in with harrowing accounts of the sitter’s neglect, including owners of the dogs filmed inside the Prius. One client wrote about having to fly back home mid-trip to get their dog whose medications were missing and their ten-pound bag of food nearly empty after just a few days in the sitter’s care.

“He texted us on Christmas Eve saying he ‘hurt his leg’ and that we had to come get our dog,” the comment says. “We were 2,000 miles away with family, leaving us to get emergency plane tickets across the country.”

“When we picked him up, his medications were missing, all his treats were gone, and almost all of the TEN pounds of food were gone,” the comment continues. “I am BESIDE myself with anger at this man.”

Scott Hallman, who spoke to KGO about the death of his dog Zeb, commented on the Reddit post saying that he filed a police report about the incident, which prompted SF Animal Care & Control and Rover to take action. Hallman also said Zeb tested positive for methamphetamine. “Our baby died in his care,” Hallman wrote. “Severely dehydrated, tested positive for methamphetamine.”

"As our flight was taking off, we got a message on Rover saying our dog had bloody stool and had fainted," Hallman told KGO. “We were in the air flying and my heart just sank, and I cried the rest of the flight.”

KGO spoke to Tran and Amy Dinh, whose dog Aku also died in the sitter’s care. “We got a call on the night of the 23rd, right before Christmas Eve from the vet,” Tran said. “They asked if we were the owner of Aku and said he wasn't responding and his reflexes weren't intact.” Per KGO, Aku later died from complications related to dehydration.

Per KGO, the police investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed. Rover did its own investigation and is working with law enforcement.

Felipe Morales-Torres, a former client who told KGO his dog ​​was picked up on Christmas Day covered in bodily fluids, made an online form collecting information from other clients interested in filing police reports.

The original Facebook user added an update to their post saying the sitter’s business appeared to be successfully shut down by the condo’s HOA, as the Prius was no longer parked in the lot.

Per Hoodline, advocates recommend that pet owners request in-person meet-and-greets, written care plans, and frequent photo updates, to ensure the safety of their animals.

