A federal judge on Wednesday denied a motion by ICE for a stay of an earlier ruling barring them from using their Sansome Street facility for immigrant detentions until conditions are improved there. San Francisco-based US District Judge Casey Pitts said the decision also applies to a facility in Sacramento that ICE has also been using for multi-day detentions. [Mission Local]

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook parts of Central and Southern Mexico, including Mexico City, Friday morning. The earthquake, with an epicenter near San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, interrupted President Claudia Scheinbaum's first press briefing of the new year, but did not appear to have caused any major damage. [Associated Press]

Tesla lost its crown as the world's biggest maker of electric vehicles this week after another year of slumping sales, with Chinese car maker BYD now taking the top spot. [Associated Press]

A New Year's Eve fire at a high-rise senior housing facility in Santa Rosa has displaced several residents. [KPIX]

Despite the rain and New Year's hangovers, a couple thousand people still showed up for the first Downtown First Thursdays event of the new year, but it was nowhere near as big as last year's post-New Year's event, due to the weather. [Chronicle]

A new image from social media confirms an early anecdotal report suggesting that the devastating bar fire in Switzerland on New Year's Eve was likely caused by sparklers attached to Champagne bottles igniting some acoustic padding on the ceiling. [CNN]

A TV comedy writer who has written for South Park, Toby Morton, purchased the URL for the renamed Kennedy Center, TrumpKennedyCenter.org, back in August, anticipating that Trump would slap his name on the place, and it's now becoming a satirical website. [New York Times]

Top image: A group of people wait in the street for the end of a 6.5 earthquake on January 2, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. According to initial reports, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in San Marcos city of Guerrero state, shook southern and central Mexico without causing significant damage. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)