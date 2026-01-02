Local:
- Authorities are investigating an incident caught on video of a man assaulting someone trying to protect a fellow Caltrain passenger whom the attacker was verbally harassing. The incident took place on December 23 at the San Carlos station, and the Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with facial fractures. [KTVU]
Recognize him? Man carrying long board at @Caltrain station in San Carlos harasses woman on platform, then attacks Good Samaritan who stepped in. Both victims speak out as @SMCSheriff seeks assailant. 5:20,6:30 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/3RMLwHVHLs— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 31, 2025
- Parts of Marin County experienced heavy flooding Friday, and a flood advisory was in effect along the coast of the Bay Area through Sunday. This weekend’s king tides are expected to break a 28-year record with flooding extending two-and-a-half feet higher than previous years. [KGO]
- Kirk Laroy Richardson, 61, was arrested for the murder of his parents, who were found dead of gunshot wounds in their Concord home on New Year’s Eve. Richardson reportedly had run-ins with his neighbors in the past, who said they lived in fear of him and filed restraining orders in 2013. [KRON4]
National:
- The FBI announced Friday that the agency prevented a terrorist attack that was potentially going to take place on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina. Authorities arrested Christian Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte, who was allegedly inspired by ISIS and had been planning the attack for over a year. [NBC News]
- The Trump administration has killed 110 people on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since its first attack September 2. Earlier this week, the US struck a convoy of three boats, and authorities were reportedly searching for eight survivors. [BBC]
- Canadian musician Ashley MacIsaac’s concert was recently canceled after a Google AI overview falsely identified him as a convicted sex offender with the same name, and he’s looking to file a lawsuit for defamation. [NME]
Video of the Day:
- The best view of San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks just may have been on the Bay Bridge, as drivers abandoned their cars to take in the spectacle.
Leanne Maxwell/SFist