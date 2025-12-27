- On the Monday following a fatal suspected shark attack in Monterey County, a surfer at Marin County’s Dillon Beach reported being smacked from below by a shark. Authorities presume the shark was a great white, which left a nose imprint on the surfboard, but the surfer was uninjured. [Chronicle]
- A hiker in the South Bay’s Redwood City was stranded overnight in Edgewood Park on Christmas Eve. He got lost around 9:30 pm and was calling for help on his phone when the battery died; he was found uninjured Christmas morning around 10 am. [KRON4]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta dropped a lawsuit against the federal government for freezing $4 billion in funds that were allocated for the California high speed rail. California is still moving forward with the project, utilizing $1 billion in state funding from the annual cap-and-trade instead, which was approved this year, along with potential private partnerships. [Chronicle]
- Residents in Daly City’s Broadmoor neighborhood experienced waist-deep flooding Christmas morning due to outdated drainage pipes combined with the torrential rain. [KTVU]
- In addition to BART fares increasing by 6.2%, tolls on seven Bay Area bridges will go up by 50 cents January 1, including the Bay, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges, but not the Golden Gate Bridge. [NBC Bay Area]
- The 60 tenants who were displaced by the large fire in the Tenderloin earlier in December still haven’t been able to retrieve their belongings from the building, and they’re demanding answers from Mosser, the building’s management company. [KRON4]
- Raw oysters are the suspected link in a widespread case of salmonella, which has affected 64 people across 22 states, with around 20 being hospitalized but no reported deaths. [ABC News]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist