- Eighteen quakes struck San Ramon Friday starting at 7:41 pm, ranging from 1.4 to 4.0 magnitude as part of the area’s ongoing historic swarm. The 4.0 quake struck at 7:56 pm, and BART experienced a 20-minute delay so the tracks could be inspected. [Chronicle]
- A driver died after they hit a tree Friday around 12:26 am off Highway 17 in the South Bay. The driver had swerved and drifted down an embankment before striking the tree, causing the Tesla Model 3 to catch fire and trapping the driver. [Bay Area News Group]
- About 550 pages from the newly released Epstein records have been completely blacked-out. Subjects featured in the many photos were also partially redacted, except for images of people like Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson, who were fully visible. [CBS News]
- Officials conducted one of several periodic searches for 79-year-old hiker Elaine McKinley last Saturday, who went missing in May in SF’s Peninsula and suffers from dementia. [KRON4]
- An altercation at a Vallejo park led to the owner of an unleashed dog pulling a gun on a fellow park-goer, followed by a police pursuit. [KRON4]
- Weekend recall update: We regret to inform you that if you purchased a pint of Salted Caramel Cluster ice cream that was manufactured by the (Dannon-owned) So Delicious Dairy Free brand with a best-by date of August 8, 2027, toss it in the trash — your precious non-dairy confection could be laced with small stones. [CBS News]
- Humpback whales were recently spotted cavorting under the Golden Gate Bridge. [San Francisco Whale Tours/Facebook]
