- Actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found fatally stabbed Sunday at their home in Los Angeles. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested, and has spoken publicly about struggles with drugs and periods of homelessness as a teen. [New York Times]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is hiring two CDC officials fired by Trump to work for the California health department. Newsom was set to announce today that he is hiring former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez and former Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry as consultants. [NBC Bay Area]
- The FBI in Los Angeles announced the arrests of four individuals said to be part of a "radical anti-government" terrorist group that was planning multiple bombings on New Year's Eve. The group is said to be an offshoot of a pro-Palestinian group called the Turtle Island Liberation Front. [Associated Press]
- Dozens of protesters marched through SF's Mission District on Saturday to protest the jailing of animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg. Rosenberg was convicted in October of conspiracy and trespassing for stealing several chickens from a Petaluma chicken farm in 2023, and sentenced to 90 days in jail. [KRON4]
- SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder is introducing legislation aimed at preventing DoorDash from testing delivery drones at its facility at 1960 Folsom Street, under "laboratory uses" zoning controls. [Chronicle]
- The end to our December dry spell in the Bay Area is coming this week, but the most impactful storms are likely not coming until next week. [Bay Area News Group]
- Despite a Warriors loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday, Steph Curry topped a record set by Michael Jordan for the number of 40-point games he's notched since turning 30 years old — marking his 45th. [Sports Illustrated]
