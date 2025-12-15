A Grass Valley man was arrested on eight felony counts of animal cruelty after authorities discovered 229 emaciated animals on the property, 14 of them dead and many likely infected with a highly contagious disease. Eighty-one will be available for adoption after recovery.

As Sacramento’s KCRA reports, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on November 30 when a neighbor reported seeing several dead and sickly animals on the property. Authorities said 215 living animals were rescued, which were reportedly mostly sheep, as well as goats, dogs, horses, pigs, calves, chickens, a donkey, a cat, a pony, and a rabbit.

Per a social media post by the sheriff's office, Joshua Evan Grayson, 39, was arrested on December 11 on eight felony counts of animal cruelty but hasn’t been charged. In addition to the 14 animals that were found dead, three more were euthanized, and four additional animals died later. Per the Sacramento Bee, many of the animals appeared to be infected with a highly contagious zoonotic disease, called Orf, or Sore Mouth Disease.

An emergency pop-up rescue center was constructed on the property, with a veterinary specialist and the sheriff’s Humane Emergency Animal Rescue Team providing care to the animals. “With cases like this, it’s imperative that we take our time and conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” Animal Control Supervisor Stefanie Geckler said in a news release, via the Bee. “Every animal must be individually assessed and provided medical care and treatment specific to their health needs.”

Eighty-one of the animals will be in need of foster homes once they’re medically cleared, and they’ll be available for adoption through the Nevada County Animal Shelter’s Sammie’s Friends.

Image: Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Related:Blistering New Report Describes SF Zoo as ‘Unsafe for Visitors and Animals’