- California is launching its generic brand of insulin called CalRx next month, which will average about $55 for a month’s supply. Additionally, co-payments and deductibles for insulin will be capped at $35 per month. [Bay Area News Group]
- A person of interest was detained after a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island Saturday killed two and injured nine. At least two students who escaped the shooting were involved in previous school shootings. [CBS, Guardian]
- An Arab fruit stand worker saved the lives of dozens of Australians after he restrained one of the antisemitic gunmen who fatally shot 11 people and sent 29 to the hospital during a busy Hanukkah celebration. [Reuters]
- Stockton residents fear the recent mass shooting at a child’s birthday party will signal a gang war, as there’s no going back when children become targets. [Chronicle]
- Rain is expected to hit the Bay Area late Tuesday or early Wednesday, as multiple storm systems are heading this way over the next couple weeks. [KPIX]
- The current Powerball jackpot now sits at around $1 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday night. [ABC]
- Hundreds of drunken Santas, and a few mischievous Grinches, took over SF’s Union Square — and beyond — for yet another successfully merry, mass bar crawl. [Chronicle]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist