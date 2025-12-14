As the federal government continues to attack DEI efforts — emboldening racists to come out of the woodwork, two high-profile hate incidents came to light this week. In Petaluma, a youth mentor and ex-Globetrotter was targeted, and in San Jose, high school students formed a human swastika.

As the Press Democrat reports, William “Bull” Bullard, a popular basketball coach and former member of the Harlem Globetrotters, posted on social media that his SUV was defaced with swastikas and racial slurs drawn in the dust on the car’s windows Tuesday while parked in a garage near his apartment in Petaluma’s Theatre District. Bullard, who moved to Petaluma from Detroit about five years ago, said he’s experienced other racist incidents in Sonoma County, where Black residents make up about 2% of the population.

“Enough is enough,” Bullard told the Press Democrat. “Sometimes these things get swept under the rug, but for me it is very apparent that this needs to be brought to light.”

Bullard said he thinks some local youths who hang out in the parking garage at night drew the symbols. He hopes his new gym, Bam Bam Training, will help keep wayward youth on track. “I want to have all of these kids in the gym or out on the field with me so I can break down life to them,” he said. “They are not going to be able to get away with things like that. When these kids get into trouble it is because they don’t have safe spaces to go to.”

Per the Chronicle, Bullard reported the incident to Petaluma police, who reportedly dropped the case due to lack of evidence.

A commenter on Bullard’s second post said her family had similar experiences in Petaluma. “My family experienced six different racial incidents living in Petaluma. Same area. Shocking bc we thought downtown would’ve been nearly drama free,” the comment read. “Yet here we are in 2025 still dealing with this. Your message is positive. No matter what, we still have to operate from a place of love.”

Another commenter told Bullard, per the Press Democrat, “Just imagine how little their world must be… filled with hate and fear.”

Meanwhile in San Jose, as Bay Area News Group reports, a photo was posted to social media this week of eight students forming a human swastika on the football field at Branham High School, accompanied by a quote by Adolf Hitler in the caption, which was first reported by J. Weekly.

The school has identified the students in the photo, and an investigation is ongoing, per Bay Area News Group. “CUHSD and Branham stand firmly against all forms of hate, discrimination, and intolerance,” said the school’s principal, Beth Silbergeld. “While this incident does not reflect the values of the vast majority of our students and families, the harm it caused is real and must be addressed.”

“The fact that the children feel emboldened to do this and then post it on social media in such a public way is very scary for our community,” said Tali Klima, spokesperson for the Bay Area Jewish Coalition, per Bay Area News Group.

Per KGO, the Jewish Community Relations Council is providing support to the school community, and about 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday in protest of the incident. “This was an open support for Hitler and had a Hitler quote attached to the image, and so what we're seeing is unadulterated, unafraid antisemitism,” said Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“This is not something that should be seen as a one-off incident and so that's why it's really important we stay in touch with the school offering resources and support," Gregory said.

Image: NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: William 'Bull' Bullard of The Harlem Globetrotters Ring The NASDAQ Closing Bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on December 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)

