A Menlo Park woman who works as an administrator at a private school in Palo Alto was walking with her partner and friends in the Mission District Friday night when she was violently struck by a car speeding down 16th Street.

The collision happened just feet from where KitKat the bodega cat was killed in October, at 16th and Albion, outside of the bar Delirium. As KTVU reports, around 11:15 pm, a gray Mercedes sedan came barreling down the bus lane and struck 32-year-old Erika Yeates as she was about the cross Albion Street.

The car "came out of nowhere" and "took her legs out from underneath her," according to her partner Andrew Touma, a 37-year-old graduate student at Stanford. Yeates reportedly landed on her face on the ground and was briefly unconscious.

The Mercedes sped off, leaving behind a side mirror. No arrest has yet been made.

Yeates and Tuoma had been out seeing Cirque du Soleil and getting a burrito at El Farolito, as the Chronicle reports, and had gone to 16th Street to meet up with friends.

Yeates suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as fractures in her knee and ankle. She is scheduled for surgery Thursday and Tuoma says that she remains in significant pain.

Yeates serves as Dean of Academic Affairs at Lydian Academy, a private school in Palo Alto. The school has organized a GoFundMe for her medical expenses and recovery, saying, "In light of Erika's prognosis, and what may turn out to be a very long stay in the hospital, the family has indicated that they will welcome any and all financial support right now to offset medical costs and aid in the recovery process."

Jonathan Frecceri, head of school at Lydian Academy, gave a statement to the Chronicle about the accident, saying, "We understand that accidents occur, but there is no excuse for a driver to hit another human being and flee the scene. This is where basic humanity needs to kick in, and it is our hope that the person responsible will be identified soon.”

The SFPD has said that the investigation remains ongoing.