A suspect in a deadly Saturday shooting in Cloverdale ended up in a standoff with Sonoma County sheriff's deputies early Sunday morning that ended with the suspect being found dead inside a home.

The incident began with a report of a shooting at 4:47 pm Saturday on the 300 block of Cloverdale Heights Way. Officers with Cloverdale Police arrived at the scene along with Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, and they found a victim there suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, authorities quickly learned the name of a suspect from witness statements, and they identified the suspect as 56-year-old Lawrence Cassidy of Cloverdale. Police also gathered information that Cassidy had driven away from the scene in a white Ford SUV, and that SUV was later found in Healdsburg.

"Additional investigative leads revealed that Cassidy had been driven from Healdsburg to a residence in the 1500 block of Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa," the sheriff's office said.

Around 1:26 am Sunday, November 23, the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Team, and Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene. A three-hour standoff then ensued in which multiple rounds were reportedly shot from the residents at officers. A SWAT armored vehicle may have been struck by gunfire.

Chemical agents were deployed into the home, and hostage negotiators reportedly tried to contact Cassidy both by telephone and by loudspeaker, but they had no response.

Sometime around 4:30 am, a drone and bomb-disposal robot were deployed into the home, and Cassidy was reportedly found deceased. His cause of death was not publicized.

Per county protocol, the Petaluma Police Department and the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office will now lead an independent investigation into this incident.

This post will be updated when we learn any information about the homicide victim.