A 34-year-old from the Bay Area who has been living in Brooklyn has now been missing for a week, and their last known location — in a remote area near Las Vegas — makes little sense to his friends and family.

San Francisco native Eugene "Gene" Gragg appears to have gone off the grid on November 16. Gragg, who friends indicate uses they/them pronouns, is a Brooklyn resident but is employed at a Bay Area AI startup, and left their New York apartment to fly to Las Vegas for no clear reason.

As the Chronicle reports via social media posts, Gragg's last known location — presumably from a cellphone ping? — was near Lovell Canyon, a wilderness area featuring hiking trails west of Las Vegas, in the larger Red Rock Rainbow Wilderness area.

Friend Leonna Spillman tells the Chronicle, "Anyone who knows Gene knows how reliable, present, and incredibly communicative they are. This silence is completely out of character, and we’re deeply worried."

Spillman also said that Gragg had no known history of drug use, or any history of mental health issues, and no one knew that Gragg had a recent plan to travel to Las Vegas. The city's 8NewsNow reports, however, that Gragg had told friends of a wish to come to the Nevada desert to go stargazing.

Volunteers organized a large-scale search of the trails around Lovell Canyon over the weekend, but found no evidence of Gragg.

Spillman tells 8NewsNow, "Everyone is really worried, and we are keeping our fingers crossed That the help of people who were hiking or driving in the Red Rock Rainbow Wilderness Area, that they may have seen something."

Spillman also said it was highly out of character for her friend not to be prompt in his replies, saying, "Gene is the first person to text me back no matter where they are in the country."

Anyone with any information on Gragg’s whereabouts is asked contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-.3111 or email [email protected].