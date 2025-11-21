Local:
- The Trump administration fired five additional San Francisco immigration judges Friday, leaving nine remaining out of 21. The Department of Justice reportedly posted employment ads seeking “deportation judges” in SF, as well as Sacramento, Concord, and five other cities. [NBC Bay Area]
- US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to enter a Hayward elementary school Friday but were turned away by school administrators. Officers were then spotted knocking on nearby doors before driving away, according to Alameda County’s immigration rapid response network. [KRON4]
- The family and partner of Marvin Boomer, an Oakland schoolteacher who was killed in May by a driver fleeing police, has filed two wrongful death lawsuits against the city of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department, as well as the California Highway Patrol and the State of California. [Oaklandside]
National:
- Following her recent public clashes with Trump, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she’ll be retiring in January. [Fast Company]
My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1
- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board released new photos Thursday that show evidence of cracks in the engine mount of the left wing of the UPS cargo plane that crashed in Kentucky two weeks ago, killing three pilots and 11 people on the ground. [CBS News]
NTSB issues the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Nov. 4 crash of a UPS Boeing MD-11F airplane in Louisville, Kentucky. Download the report PDF: https://t.co/WS0Q629CUz pic.twitter.com/7pORlou2av— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 20, 2025
- The US Border Patrol is using a secretive program that utilizes predictive AI to track the routes of American drivers nationwide to pinpoint “suspicious” travel patterns in order to stop, search, and potentially arrest them. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
Local content creator Cai Haun recently brought her Southern mom to the famed Berkeley Bowl who appeared to have the time of her life, demonstrating that Bay Area grocery stores are definitely worth writing home about.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist