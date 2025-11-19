There’s long been a rule that businesses at Jack London Square can only be those for tourists or maritime pursuits. The zoning is now changed for businesses that appeal to locals, in hopes of reviving the plaza.

The momentum has not been strong lately at Okland’s waterfront destination Jack London Square. At the beginning of this year, the Square’s 35-year-old Waterfront Hotel abruptly shut down, and that was quickly followed by the closures of Forge Pizza, the sushi restaurant Ginza, and the wine shop minimo.

The area’s new state Senator did something about the retail exodus, or at least, he’s trying to. KTVU reports on a new state law loosening zoning restrictions in Jack London Square, a law that will take effect on January 1. Jack London Square is under the jurisdiction of the Port of Oakland, and the previous zoning only allowed maritime businesses, or those like bars and restaurants that were meant to appeal to tourists. The new zoning would allow a broader range of businesses that might cater more to locals.

"There have been a number of tenants who want to come in, to bring in a barber shop or a nail shop or a grocery store. Things that a community wants, that have been limited because state law did not allow them," the area's state Seantor Jesse Arreguín told KTVU. "This will lift those restrictions for 40 years, so we think that this is really critical, it's a game-changer, and it's going to help fill some of these ground-floor vacancies and bring life back to Jack London Square.”

KTVU additionally reports that the "Port of Oakland is already in talks with prospective tenants and expects the process for approvals to be faster and more streamlined under the new rules." Though again, the looser zoning rules do not take effect until January 1, 2026.

The KTVU report also adds that the arcade bar Dave & Buster’s is moving into Jack London Square, though that development had already been announced a year ago before this zoning change was in the works.

Image: Kell J via Yelp