There is a night market happening tonight, November 14, in SF's Excelsior District, and the theme is K-pop. Brace yourselves for a crowd!

The Sunset District knows a thing or two about throwing a night market and having too many people show up. That scenario led to some significant neighborhood strife this year and the cancellation of well-loved event — a victim of its own popularity.

But maybe the Excelsior District is hoping just to get some more people to hoof it to the Excelsior, and so they're throwing a K-pop-themed night market Friday (11/14) that could prove wildly popular — especially with the massive popularity in recent months of K-Pop Demon Hunters on Netflix.

The event is being thrown by From the E Excelsior Night Market, with the help of the Civic Joy Fund, the Excelsior Action Group, and the Mayor's Office of Economic & Workforce Development.

It's happening from 5 pm to 10 pm in the Norton Street parking lot, and will feature dancing and music being spun by DJ Theo Tabora.

Organizers are also promising food, vendors, a pop-up record shop, K-pop dancers, giant Labubus, music videos, and a photo booth. There will also be a raffle for a K-pop-themed gift basket.