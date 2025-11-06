- Early-season snow is likely to fall in the Sierra next week as a storm system takes aim at California in the middle of next week. This system is likely to bring more rain to the Bay Area than the mini system that came through Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- A person was hit by a BART train at 12th Street/City Center Station in Oakland Wednesday evening, but was removed from the trackway alive. Trains were not stopping at the station for about an hour after the incident. [Bay Area News Group]
- It is confirmed: SFO and Oakland International Airport will both be on the list of airports — along with every major airport in the country — seeing cuts in air traffic in the coming days due to the federal shutdown. [KRON4]
- Thieves stole dozens of rose bushes, dug up from the ground, at Oakland's Morcom Rose Garden, causing thousands of dollars in damage. [NBC Bay Area]
- An unidentified Fairfield man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at a number of Bay Area schools. [Bay Area News Group]
- One California city that will really feel the gerrymander from Prop 50 is Lodi, which will be carved up into three separate congressional districts. [KTVU]
- Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, known as the "Human Barbie" after getting 27 plastic surgeries, died last weekend at age 31. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Rini Susan VS