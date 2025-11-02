- A man walking past a group of strangers near Van Ness Avenue and California Street in SF was hit by stray bullets Friday night around 11:50 pm. The group, who may have been arguing at the time, fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. [Chronicle]
- A trial will proceed against David Pokorny, 45, of El Cerrito who is suspected of threatening to torture and kill Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. Pokorny allegedly sent a large amount of letters containing death threats and racial slurs to Lee in September and was arrested on October 8. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Lake Tahoe woman is suing Placer County and several other agencies after she fell deathly ill from an E. coli infection stemming from sewage contamination in July. A private contractor was found to be responsible for the leakage of 123,000 gallons of sewage into the lake when it struck a major sewage pipeline. [SFGate]
- BART service in the Transbay Tube was briefly halted between 8:19 and 8:56 pm Saturday evening due to an issue with the equipment. [KRON4]
- UCSF has launched a new clinical trial that aims to find less invasive ways to treat breast cancer patients with early stage Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) in order to delay or avoid major surgery. [KPIX]
- The LA Dodgers won the World Series Saturday night, and fans were relatively well behaved as no arrests or injuries were reported during the post-game revelry that shut down city streets. [ABC7 Los Angeles]
- Asa Luo, a 10-year-old Oakland boy who was hit by a stray bullet in 2023 while riding with his family on I-580, received a customized Mario Kart costume to fit his wheelchair Friday. [KTVU]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist