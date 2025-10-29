California Highway Patrol officers went on a wild ride across the Bay Tuesday night, pursuing a vehicle that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour in a chase that went from Oakland to SF and then to Hayward, though the five suspects are still at large.

Had you been driving either way across the Bay Bridge after 10:30 last night, you might have noticed a California Highway Patrol (CHP) chase where the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 160 miles per hour, as KTVU reports. And yes, that chase spanned both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, as the chase started on I-580 near Lake Merritt, went across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, and then the other way across the Bay Bridge amd south to Hayward.

KTVU has a video segment on the chase seen above, though this may just be stock footage. The video depicts cars that have been in collisions, though there have been no collisions reported in association with this chase.

The mayhem apparently started at 10:30 pm Tuesday night near the north end of Lake Merritt, where the suspect vehicle took off westbound on I-580 near Lakeshore Avenue. KTVU reports that CHP officers “attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off.” It is not reported why officers tried to stop the vehicle.

But there were certainly reasons to arrest the driver once the chase got started. The suspect vehicle, whose make and model are undescribed, reportedly reached speeds as high as 160 miles per hour. And according to KTVU, "at times, the suspect drove the wrong way on the freeway."

After barreling across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, the suspect vehicle turned around and sped right back across the Bay Bridge eastbound. That pursuit continued all the way to Hayward, where the vehicle turned off at the West A Street exit of I-880. At that point, five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

All five suspects were able to get away, and remain at large. As of Wednesday morning, there have been no arrests in this case.

We’ve certainly seen controversies around innocent bystanders killed in these CHP high-speed chases. But in this case, despite the dangerous nature of the chase, there are thankfully no reported injuries.

Image: CHP - San Francisco via Facebook