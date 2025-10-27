A still-unidentified woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at Ocean and Ashton avenues early Sunday night, though police quickly found their suspect, who remains in SFPD custody.

KRON4 has the news that a pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run at about 6:40 pm in the Ingleside neighborhood, on the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue, near Ashton Avenue. The victim died at the scene, though SF Police found and detained a suspect within a few hours of the crash.

View our latest statement regarding the hit-and-run collision that occurred on the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Hj3jLQe9Wn — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 27, 2025



We still do not know the identity of the victim, though the Chronicle describes her as “an older woman” who suffered “a severe head injury” that was ultimately fatal. She was declared dead at the scene.

Though KTVU reports that the SFPD identified and detained a suspect within hours of the crash, and less than a mile away from the scene.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers located the vehicle and a possible suspect near the 500 block of Shield Street,” the SFPD said in a release. “Officers detained the suspect for further investigation.”

While a suspect is in custody, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

