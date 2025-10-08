We’re now learning that the victim of this past weekend’s late-night Bernal Heights hit-and-run was 30-year-old father Binod Budhathoki, and neighbors want something done after Cortland Avenue’s ninth dangerous crash in three years.

We noted on Monday that there were two SF hit-and-runs within a five-hour span this past Friday night and Saturday morning, and that one of them in Bernal Heights killed a man. That crash was at 2:10 am Saturday morning, near the intersection of Cortland and Anderson streets.

Later on Monday morning, Mission Local had identified the Bernal Heights victim as 30-year-old Binod Budhathoki. That outlet also noted that a local business’ security camera video captured footage of a silver sedan that appeared to be speeding down Cortland at the time of the crash. (Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.)

Cortland Avenue is hardly a major thoroughfare, but it does directly connect Mission Street and Bayshore Boulevard. Having lived near there, I can tell you that many drivers seem to feel the stop signs are optional, particularly late at night.

Those are the kinds of concerns that Bernal Heights residents sounded off about at a Tuesday night town hall at the Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center, where Mission Local was on the scene.

“I want to acknowledge the heaviness of the tragic passing of this young man who was just three years younger than I am. This is absolutely not the first time that this has happened,” District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder said in her opening remarks, per Mission Local. “If we do not mobilize to prioritize Cortland as the high injury corridor that it is, it will not be the last.”

Mission Local points to SFMTA data that shows there have been nine people injured by crashes on Cortland Avenue in just the last three years.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Binod Budhathoki makes for some pretty heartbreaking reading.

“He leaves behind his beloved 8-year-old daughter, for whom he was her whole world,” that GoFundMe campaign says. “Imagine the pain in the eyes of a little girl who has suddenly lost her father, the person she depended on for love, care, and guidance. In this heartbreaking moment, their hearts are shattered, and they need the support and sympathy of all of us. We sincerely appeal to everyone to provide emotional and financial support to his bereaved family.”

Image via GoFundMe