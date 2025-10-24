Five people were stabbed early Friday morning, four of them requiring hospitalization, during some sort of altercation inside a business in the Inner Richmond.

San Francisco police were called to the scene of the stabbing at 2:10 am Friday on the 3900 block of Geary Boulevard. As KRON4 reports, via the SFPD, officers found five victims "suffering from injuries associated with an assault with a possible knife."

Four of those victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was treated at the scene for their injuries.

The SFPD's preliminary investigation suggests that a suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of a business, and that altercation became physical, with the suspect pulling a knife and assaulting multiple people.

The 3900 block of Geary is home to several bars, including Ireland's 32, 3910 Lounge, and Fizzee's. And this altercation appears to have occurred around closing time for bars at 2 am. Police have not identified the address where the incident took place.

No arrests have been made, and it unclear if the suspect is at large, or if any suspect has been identified.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

