While San Francisco is courting the Tennessee school Vanderbilt to bring a satellite campus to town, Oakland is reportedly in negotiations with one of the most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities, Howard University.

When London Breed was still mayor of San Francisco, she tried to lure some historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to set up satellite campuses here in SF. Of course, she also attempted to get the University of California to build an SF campus (she was rebuffed), and new Mayor Daniel Lurie has set his sights on attracting a Vanderbilt University SF campus (those negotiations are looking more promising).

Maybe Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee has been watching. Today’s Chronicle reports that Oakland is in possible satellite campus negotiations with Howard University, the Washington, DC-based HBCU that’s prestigious enough to be considered among the so-called “Black Ivy League” schools.

Howard University officials confirmed to the Chronicle that they at least do have some interest. “We have had preliminary discussions with Mayor Lee, but it is premature to discuss any real estate endeavors in this area at this time,” a school spokesperson told the Chronicle in a statement.

Mayor Lee’s office also confirmed the talks, without confirming much else more.

“I have been leading discussions with Howard University and will continue to engage with them about exploring opportunities in Oakland,” Lee said in her own statement to the Chronicle.

There is some connection between Lee and Howard U. The school gave her an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in May, not long after she was elected Oakland mayor. And as the Chron points out, Kamala Harris herself got her undergraduate degree from Howard, before attending UC Law (then known as UC Hastings).

The reason for both SF and Oakland’s interest in these universities is pretty simple: both cities are plagued with high office vacancy rates, and universities are solid tenants that have plenty of money to pay the bills. The Chronicle’s report only identifies one potential Howard University site in Oakland, the Trans Pacific Centre on Broadway in Downtown Oakland.

But given Oakland's vacancy situation, it’s highly likely there are a number of other Oakland properties where East Bay realtors would happily roll out the red carpet for Howard.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 5: A sign greets people at the entrance to Howard University on June 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)