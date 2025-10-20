One person died in a collision on the eastbound side of I-80 in Emeryville Sunday afternoon, which led to lane closures and a significant traffic backup.

The collision occurred around 2:40 pm Sunday just west of the Powell Street exit in Emeryville. CHP later posted an alert saying that lanes 1, 2, and 3 were blocked as a result of the crash.

As CHP told KTVU, the collision involved four vehicles: a Honda VT motorcycle, a Toyota Prius, a Tesla model S, and a Subaru Crosstrek.

Video from the scene showed the motorcycle down and heavily damaged in one of the lanes of the freeway. https://t.co/P57t4v0Gfw — KTVU (@KTVU) October 20, 2025



Reportedly, the drivers of the three cars all remained on the scene and cooperated with officers, and the rider of the motorcycle died in the crash.

The eastbound lanes remained closed for about two hours before the crash scene was cleared, per KTVU.

CHP says that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.