- After extensive backlash, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has retracted the comments he made last week and apologized on X for urging Trump to send National Guard troops to San Francisco. It only took a very public falling out with his buddy Ron Conway and being roasted by a slew of local government officials, tech executives, philanthropists, and the general public over the course of a full week. [Chronicle]
Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco. My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around… pic.twitter.com/7TRdTu7hdq— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 17, 2025
- American Indian and Alaska Native residents in California, Oregon, Arizona, and New Mexico can now access traditional healing practices through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Although the California pilot program only applies to people experiencing substance abuse, it's expected to expand to cover all qualified patients. [Tribune News Service]
- The levels of carbon in Earth’s atmosphere are increasing much more rapidly than in previous years. The average growth rate increased by 3.5 ppm in 2024 compared to 2.4 ppm in 2023 and 2.57 ppm per year over the prior decade. [Live Science]
- Here’s a list of No King’s Day rallies across the Bay Area — San Francisco’s meet-ups include Sue Bierman Park near Embarcadero Plaza as well as the human banner at Ocean Beach followed by Sunset Dunes Park. [ KGO]
- A Michigan woman won $100,00 in Powerball lottery winnings after consulting ChatGBT on which numbers to choose. [NBC Bay Area]
- Authorities arrested one suspect and are looking for a second in connection with a home invasion robbery and shooting in Vacaville Thursday around 2 pm. [KPIX]
- The family of Amin Noroozi, a 17-year-old athlete from Lafayette who died in April after he broke his neck at Stinson Beach, is suing John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek for gross negligence. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist