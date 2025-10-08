The election for California governor is over a year away, and a lot more is bound to happen before then. But the right wing on social media has seized on a clip of Democratic frontrunner Katie Porter deciding to end an interview because she didn't like its tone.

The interview in question was with Julie Watts, formerly a reporter with KPIX in San Francisco, now working at CBS Sacramento. Watts interviewed all the current candidates for governor, and the testy moments come when Watts asks about "the 40% of voters who voted for Trump" in California, and what Porter would say to them about the redistricting issue, which she supports.

The problem is that Watts inserted the phrase "who you’ll need in order to win" in that question about the Trump voters.

"How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?" Porter asks. She then confidently clarifies, "In a general election, yes. If it is me versus a Republican, I think that I will win the people who did not vote for Trump."

"What if it’s another Democrat?" Watts asks.

"I don’t intend that to be the case," Porter says, and Watts presses her further.

Shortly thereafter, Porter says that Watts is being "unnecessarily argumentative," then she talks about winning Republican votes in Orange County when she won her congressional seat. But then, as Watts presses further on her comment that she doesn't need Trump voters' support, Porter says, "I don’t want to keep doing this — I’m going to call it, turning to whoever she was with, off camera."

"You’re not going to do the interview with us?" Watts asks.

"Not like this, I’m not. Not with seven follow-up questions to every question you ask," Porter says.

The exchange, while uncomfortable, doesn't really rise to the level of "meltdown," yet that is how it's being characterized on social media — with "Katie Porter meltdown" being an automatic search result on Xitter.

Chronicle opinion columnist Emily Hoeven is trying to make hay over the clip, saying that it has gone "viral" and that this "flub" is sure to make the governor's race "more interesting."

"There’s no question that in this interview, Porter made amateur, cringey mistakes, which is surprising given her track record of grilling CEOs testifying before Congress while brandishing a whiteboard that generated viral videos," Hoeven writes.

That may be, and if you watch more of the clip from CBS Sacramento, it features the other candidates answering Watts's question about redistricting and Trump voters with classic, politician-style cool.

But will this "meltdown" do much to damage Porter's candidacy in the eyes of Democratic voters? Probably not.

