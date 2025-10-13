Attention Macy’s shoppers, the downtown SF Macy’s was evacuated late Saturday afternoon after reports of an "explosive device,’ though a bomb squad did not find any evidence of explosives, and the store reopened for business Sunday.

If you were in Union Square late Saturday afternoon of this weekend, you may have noticed a strange scene and some heavy law enforcement presence around the O’Farrell Street Macy’s store. That’s because as KGO reports, the Macy’s was evacuated over reports of an explosive device. The evacuation apparently took place around 4:30 pm Saturday, and the police activity kept the Macy’s closed until its 8 pm Saturday night closing time.

We’re not going to call it a “bomb threat,” though some people have, as there is no indication thus far that any actual threats were made. But it sure seems there was a bomb scare at Macy’s Saturday, as the photo carousel below shows there were at least a dozen SFPD officers responding to the scene, and a number of department vehicles there, too.

SFPD has not made any statements about Saturday’s incident, though Macy’s media relations department has.

"The store was safely evacuated, screened, and closed as scheduled for the evening,” a Macy’s spokesperson told KGO. "We appreciate the quick response and thorough work of the San Francisco Police Department.”

This is, of course, the Macy’s that announced in February 2024 that the store will be closing permanently. It’s currently still open, though, and no closing date has been announced. Shortly after Macy’s announced this store’s closure and local politicos were trying to talk Macy’s into keeping the place open the Chronicle reported that according to then-Mayor Breed, "Macy’s would remain open until a buyer is found." (Notably, though, this would not have been London Breed’s decision to make.) The Macy’s location has received reported buyer interest, and this store was not on Macy’s most recent batch of store closure announcements.

In happier Macy’s San Francisco news, the SF SPCA announced in a press release last week that the adoptable puppies and kittens in the Macy’s window will be returning for 2025 on Friday, November 21 (the Friday before Thanksgiving), and will remain there until Wednesday, December 31.

