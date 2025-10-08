- UC Berkeley Professor Omar M. Yaghi is among three recipients of this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry, for his work in discovering metal-organic frameworks that can capture gases, like carbon dioxide. This is a second Nobel win this week for UC Berkeley, with Professor John Clarke taking the prize in physics on Tuesday. [Associated Press]
- The City of San Jose is facing property loss complaints from homeless residents who say their belongings were destroyed or disposed of amid encampment clearings. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Chronicle has an interactive feature that tracks the costs of various grocery items as they've risen, or decreased, since 2019.
- You don't need more to worry about, but a new study suggests that the San Andreas and Cascadia faults could combine in a catastrophic double earthquake. [Bay Area News Group]
- Steph Curry was on hand to help open Bourbon Steak and Eighth Rule at the Westin St. Francis Tuesday night. [KTVU]
- Nicole Kidman just pulled out of an October 18 speaking engagement at USF, but she is being replaced by Kevin Costner. [Chronicle]
Photo by Janet Ganbold