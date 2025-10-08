Local:
- The US Navy has confirmed that they will not be participating in Fleet Week due to the government shutdown. And, yes, that includes the Blue Angels, who would normally begin upsetting dogs and doing practice flyovers tomorrow. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Teakettle Experimental Forest, an old-growth forest of about 3,000 acres in the Sierra, East of Fresno, appears almost entirely destroyed from the Garnet Fire last month. Ecologists says the loss of the trees, about 40,000 of which were individually documented and studied, is a tremendous loss for science. [Chronicle]
- SF's LGBTQ-focused New Conservatory Theatre Center has a new artistic director taking over in January, and its Ben Villegas Randle, who has worked at the theater on and off for 12 years. [Chronicle]
National:
- Hamas and Israel have reportedly agreed to a first phase of a peace deal, according to Trump. Under the deal, Hamas would release all remaining hostages, and Israel would withdraw its troops from parts of Gaza. [CNN]
- Federal officers described the protest outside an ICE facility in Portland as "low energy" in the days before Trump decried the supposed chaos there, but the protest has grown and gained energy since Trump started tweeting about it. [New York Times]
- A guest at Disneyland, described as a woman in her 60s, died of a heart attack after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction on Monday. [Entertainment Weekly]
Video:
- ICYMI, Steph Curry was on Jimmy Fallon a couple weeks back talking about his book, Shot Ready.
Photo by John Bell