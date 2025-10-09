- East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell says that an "Epstein bomb" is about to drop regarding Trump, and it's going to cause a "jail break" of around 100 House Republicans turning tail on the president. "Trump will go nuts!" Swalwell promises. [RepSwalwell/X]
- The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a mural on the side of a business earlier this week as a hate crime. The vandalism included language that was derogatory toward "people of Israeli descent," police said. [KRON4]
- Following the resignation of Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, the civilian-led Oakland Police Commission will again launch a new national search for a new chief of police, and maybe the process won't drag on for a full year like it did the last time? [KTVU]
- A group of 30 original paintings by PBS painter Bob Ross is being auctioned off with proceeds going to benefit public television. [New York Times]
- Oakland novelist Tommy Orange has been named a 2025 MacArthur "genius" fellow. [KQED]
- Brock Purdy missed Wednesday's practice with the 49ers due to his toe injury, and the team may have Mac Jones as starting QB again on Sunday against Tampa Bay. [KPIX]
- Upscale Thai restaurant Hed 11 in Japantown (which opened in mid-2024) and Inner Sunset bistro Caché have both landed on Yelp's Best New Restaurants list, which covers the whole country.
Photo via Getty Images